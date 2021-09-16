Rock Bridge’s underclassmen came through in its 12-2 mercy-rule win against Troy Buchanan on Thursday.
Sophomore Cydney Fullerton kicked off the Bruins’ offensive attack with a home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning. She later singled and scored, giving her a 2 for 4 night with two RBI. In addition to her offensive contributions, Fullerton played stellar at third base.
Addie Clay, another sophomore, was perfect in the eighth spot in the order. She finished 4 for 4 with two singles and two doubles.
“Cydney has been in here before, so it’s no secret that she’s gonna do well. But, it’s nice to see Addie Clay and kinda the bottom of our order do well and kinda turn it over,” Rock Bridge coach Lisa Simmons-Alvis said. “We always talk to our 6-7-8-9 hitters to just, the goal is to just turn the lineup over (and) turn the lineup over, and Addie Clay was awesome.”
While it was the Bruins’ sophomores who headlined the contest, junior Abby Hay put up the most impressive stat line of the evening, going 4 for 4 with four RBI. Hay sent it over the center field fence in the third inning. She added two singles and a double in her other three at bats.
Rock Bridge used two pitchers, Addie Morris and Anna Christ, in the contest. For a team which has played five games since last Saturday and will compete in the Park Hill South Tournament on Friday and Saturday, a shortened game — even by one inning — helps out.
“We have talked to a lot of our pitchers about splitting the games, so Addie Morris, I mean she probably could’ve thrown the whole game,” said Simmons-Alvis. “But we know we got a big weekend and then a big week coming up, so we’re doing a good job of not stretching our pitchers too thin and not letting them go on too long.”