Following its loss to Helias last week, Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta gave his players a choice to make for the next game.
"They're either going to mentally get ready to play this game," he said, "or it's going to be a long season."
The Bruins (3-2) will have a chance to show the decision they made as they travel to Kansas City to go up against Liberty (3-2) on Friday.
Throughout the week, Vanatta posed a simple question to his players at practice:
"Why are you here?"
Following a week where Vanatta said they had bad stretches of practice, he wanted to make sure his players had the right mentality to start the second half of the season.
"The key for me is to tell them that I want them to enjoy it when the game's on the line or when they have to fight to win," he said.
Vanatta said from a practice standpoint, the approach worked, as the team had strong practices all week. He now hopes that the Bruins will show out in their second trip to Kansas City this year.
"I just want to see these kids come out and compete," he said. "Win or lose, I want to see them get after it."
On the other hand, Liberty's season has been filled with ups and downs. After starting the year with a 43-42 victory over Blue Springs, the Blue Jays dropped two straight to Liberty North and Lee's Summit North. They bounced back to win their next two games, and will try to make it three against Rock Bridge.
In their last matchup, the Blue Jays defense had its best performance yet, holding Blue Springs South to 13 points in their 28-13 victory. It was the first time this season that Liberty held a team to under 20 points in a game.
The two teams faced off in Columbia last season, where Liberty cruised to a 52-28 victory over Rock Bridge. Vanatta said that in order for the team to avoid giving up that many points again, the Bruins have to be ready to play hard.
"We should expect that they're coming out running and gunning," he said. "We've got to play for 48 minutes. I don't care who we're playing, that's what we've got to do."