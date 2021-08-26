After bouncing back from a disappointing season last year, Rock Bridge football will look to improve on its 6-4 record under head coach Van Vanatta. The Bruins will start their season Friday in Kansas City, where they face off against Staley. The two teams squared off in the 2020 season, iwith the Bruins defeating the Falcons 26-24.
Staley comes into the season with a new head coach in Steve Rampy, who spent 36 seasons coaching in Kansas, including eight as an offensive coordinator for Pitt State, which he helped coach to a National Championship back in 2011.
Vanatta said the focus for this week is simple: "Less is more."
" (Rampy) has got a lot of tricks up his sleeve," Vanatta said. "We don't know exactly what they'e going to do. We have an idea on what they are going to do. I think the key focus is that we've got to do a really good job and stay very basic and simple."
Last season, the Bruins finished the season 1-3 on the road, with each of their losses coming at the hands of teams who reached at least the state semifinals (Helias Catholic, Francis Howell and Liberty North). With five road games this season, Vanatta said winning on the road is important for his team.
"It sets a precedent," he said. "You can't get the team in a routine that they'll believe that we got to go on the road because we only have four home games. So we better get used to that now."
The Bruins will be looking for offensive production from their starting quarterback, senior Nathan Dent. He's coming off a junior campaign where he had 28 total touchdowns, earning him spots on the Central Missouri All-District team and the Central Missouri Activities Conference All-Conference second team.
On the defense, outside linebacker Nate Norris will be command the field as the team captain. The senior also finished last season with Central Missouri All-District team honors.
Vanatta feels that both sides of the ball are prepared for the upcoming game, but knows that it'll be a battle of adjustments.
"The key is that we have to win the turnover battle and the possession battle," he said. "If you win all those little battles that are involved in the game, then we'll be able to take care of it at the end and win the ultimate battle, which is winning the game."