After a disappointing start to the season on the road, Rock Bridge football will look to bounce back in its first home game of the year as it goes up against Smith-Cotton.
After a matchup where the Bruins made multiple mistakes — which ultimately cost them the game — head coach Van Vanatta said that besides a couple of tweaks and focusing on staying physical on the defensive side, the game plan is still the same: “Less is more.”
Smith-Cotton (1-0) comes into the game after winning its season opener at Moberly 32-12. Vanatta said that in order to gain some traction, the game is a must-win for the Bruins.
“It’s one of those things where they’re going to come in with confidence, and we’re coming in trying to gain confidence,” he said. “We’ve got a lot on the line.”
The two teams faced off in the 2020 season where Rock Bridge (0-1) earned its only road win of the season, shutting out the Tigers 42-0. After last week’s loss, Vanatta feels that the group has learned not to look past any of its opponents.
“We’ve got to work harder to be successful and push each other and hold each other accountable,” he said. “I think the kids did a good job doing that this week.”
This will also be Rock Bridge’s first home football game to allow fans since 2019. Vanatta said that he’s heard from plenty of athletes and students of Rock Bridge that are excited to get back into Rock Bridge Stadium.
“High school football is a big deal to the start of the school year,” he said. “It gets the kids excited and gets them involved. It kind of sets the tone for a high school year.”
He also feels that it’ll help the kids ease back to normality.
“It’s just going to feel like it’s supposed to feel,” he said. “It’s for the kids, and I think that’s what’s most important.”
The Bruins will also be missing their starting running back senior Jim Whaley, who suffered a grade two knee strain during last week’s game. In his place, sophomore Cooper Myers will get the start for the home opener.