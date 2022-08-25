Rock Bridge junior Jack Bower falls to the ground (copy)

Rock Bridge's Jack Bower, right, falls to the ground in the Bruins’ 33-0 loss to Francis Howell on Oct. 22, 2021, in Columbia. The Bruins travel to face Park Hill South on Friday.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

Rock Bridge football kicks off its 2022 season in Riverside at 7 p.m. Friday against Park Hill South.

The Bruins are coming off an underwhelming 2021 season in which they finished with a 4-6 record. However, the team is entering the new season with a few important new faces — namely the head coach and quarterback.

