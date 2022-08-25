Rock Bridge football kicks off its 2022 season in Riverside at 7 p.m. Friday against Park Hill South.
The Bruins are coming off an underwhelming 2021 season in which they finished with a 4-6 record. However, the team is entering the new season with a few important new faces — namely the head coach and quarterback.
New coach Matt Perkins took over in February after the school fired former coach Van Vanatta after a 31-22 record in five seasons with the Bruins. Perkins spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at West Plains High School, where he led the Zizzers to a 29-6 record.
The new coach’s trademark is his unique offensive scheme.
“Offensively, we’re very unique, being in an empty formation with (a lot) of motion,” Perkins said.
Perkins said that his scheme comes with a steep learning curve for his team with whom he's been able to coach since last spring.
“I was able to work with the team during the spring and build a little rapport,” said. “They’re super fun kids to be around. I love the community here.”
Leading Perkins’ offense will be junior quarterback Sam Kaiser. Kaiser, a cousin of former MU quarterback Drew Lock, stands at 6-foot-6 feet and touts a strong arm.
“As far as arm talent goes, you’ll not find a better arm across the nation,” Perkins said.
The Rock Bridge coach said that he’s never had the opportunity to work with a quarterback as talented as Kaiser. On the receiving end of Kaiser’s passes will be a special duo of pass catchers.
The first is Dre Seamon, a 5-foot-8 receiver and running back who Perkins described as a “human highlight reel.”
In the preseason, Perkins and his staff have tried to limit Seamon’s exposure, but the coach said “good things have happened” when he’s gotten touches.
The other half of the duo is senior wide receiver Mark Hajicek, who has “as good of hands of anyone (Perkins) has ever seen.”
Hajicek missed a majority of his junior season due to a back injury, but he's already developed a strong connection with his quarterback.
In watching film from last season, Perkins said that a lack of physicality and cohesion on the offensive line was one of the biggest things he noticed.
“Physicality on the offensive line has been a major focus," he said. "I think we’ve come a long way, but we’ve still got a ways to go."
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bruins are led by an experienced duo of talented linebackers in juniors Grayson Cutchlow and Spencer Irvin.
The coach likened the 6-foot-3 Cutchlow’s skillset to that of a five-tool player in baseball.
“He’s got pretty much the whole package," Perkins said.
Alongside Cutchlow is Irvin, who Perkins described as a “bulldog.”
“He just wants to tear your helmet off," Perkins said. "He’s that kind of kid."
Ahead of Friday’s matchup, Perkins said, “We definitely have our work cut out for us offensively."
The Panthers are coming off an impressive campaign in which they finished 11-1 and advanced to the Class 6 quarterfinals. In scouting their defense, Perkins said they don’t feature a typical large defensive front.
“They’re a speedy team," he noted. "They look super athletic.
"It’s one of our top opponents we’ll see this year right off the bat. It’s kind of a really good chance to test where we’re at."