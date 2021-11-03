If you told Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta that his football team would finish the season 4-6, he wouldn’t have believed it.
“I would have liked to believe we would have been at least a game above .500, if not better, at the beginning of the year,” he said.
But that’s not how it went for the Bruins. The season ended with a 48-0 loss to Liberty last Friday in the Class 6 District 4 quarterfinals. Its 4-6 finish was a step down from its 6-4 finish last season and is its second losing season in three years.
While it’s not the season the Bruins would have wanted, the team still has plenty of opportunity to grow before next season begins.
The season did not start out on the right foot for the Bruins, who suffered a 35-10 loss to Staley on the road in the opener. But inWeeks 2-4, the Bruins looked like a different team. In that stretch, Rock Bridge rocked a three-game win streak, in which it scored more than 40 points every game.
The offense at that point was led by senior quarterback Nathan Dent. In the two games he started during the winning streak, he accounted for 11 total touchdowns — four passing, seven rushing. The Bruins also started sophomore quarterback Sam Kaiser, who combined for three touchdowns in their 43-14 win against Capital City.
After that stretch, things went downhill for Rock Bridge. The Bruins dropped four of their final five games, with their lone victory a 28-7 win against Hickman. Rock Bridge only eclipsed the 30-point mark once, in a 59-30 loss against Liberty.
Injuries were a big reason for the Bruins‘ struggles. By the end of the season, multiple starters had suffered some sort of injury. Dent had concussion problems, defensive end Jeremiah Nathan had an ankle injuryand there was an outbreak of mononucleosis in the locker room. With so many players less than 100% healthy, it was hard for the Bruins to get the ball rolling.
“We could never get everything together,” Vanatta said. “We couldn’t put the defense, offense and special teams together in a game. In a game where I thought defensively we did good things at the end of the year, we had no offense. And then earlier in the year, we had offense and no defense.”
All this led to Friday night, when the No. 3 seed Blue Jays extended the Bruins’ scoreless streak to nine quarters to end the season. Much like their other losses in the season, the offense shot itself in the foot whenever it had an opportunity to put points on the board.
Despite the injuries, the Bruins saw a lot of their younger players start to develop. Sophomores Xander Leger and Cullen Snow emerged as valuable pass protectors for the future. Kaiser showed in his lone start that he could lead the team to victory. Cooper Myers and Stefan Williams showed that they have potential to be threats in the backfield as well.
With all the ups and downs for the Bruins, Vanatta has a bigger metric of success.
“I definitely would have liked to have more wins, but I’ll find out how successful I was with these kids in a few years,” he said. “And that’s usually how you can put it all together.”