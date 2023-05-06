Despite a tense first two innings for Rock Bridge starter Brady Davidson, CBC could not score early, and the Bruins held on for a 7-5 win Saturday afternoon in Columbia.
Rock Bridge was in hot water early with runners at the corners and less than two outs in both the first and second innings. But Davidson worked out of both jams, keeping the Cadets scoreless.
“We made some really great pitches and great plays at the right time,” Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe said. “There was a few times that game could’ve went the other way in a hurry.”
The Bruins got on the board first with two runs in the first inning. An RBI single from Will Kimes scored the first run of the game, and the second came from Dane Gray, who swung at the first pitch he saw for an RBI double.
CBC starting pitcher Colton Thomas didn’t last long, only throwing 1⅓ innings while giving up four runs.
After tagging Thomas for two runs in the first inning, Rock Bridge (26-5) added two more against him in the second. Ty Thompson hit what initially appeared to be a sacrifice fly, but the wind kept it going, and the ball dropped into deep left field to give Thompson an RBI double and the Bruins a 4-0 advantage.
The Cadets (22-12) narrowed the gap in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Logan Winkleman, but Rock Bridge got that run back and more in the bottom half of the inning.
Kimes drove in his second run of the game, and Xander Leger contributed with an RBI infield hit. Cooper Siebuhr capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to to give the Bruins their largest lead of the day at 7-1.
Senior Mark Brown relieved Davidson after five innings of one-run ball. But CBC (22-12) went down swinging, scoring three runs off Brown in the sixth inning. Kaden Peer hit a sacrifice fly to start the rally, and Ryan Stevens followed with a two-run triple to make it 7-4.
CBC tacked on one more run in the seventh inning on Conner Suthers’ sacrifice fly, but Siebuhr limited the damage for Rock Bridge when he dove to his left to catch a line drive across his body for the final out of the game.
Last week, Towe said his team was in “a bit of a lull,” which proved true in the Bruins’ 8-5 home loss to Kickapoo on Friday, a contest in which Rock Bridge allowed six runs in the second inning and never led.
“Against Kickapoo, we were kinda living on the edge for a while, and that edge, it finally broke,” Towe said. “A lot of games in a short amount of time, kids get tired ... and you need that game to kind of click you back in. I felt (Friday) night was probably that game. ... It kinda woke us up. Coming into (Saturday), I was going to be really curious how we (would) respond.
“You can either stay in that rut, or you can pick yourself up and start playing the game better the right way. I thought we caught some breaks early, mainly because we were playing the game the right way.”
Rock Bridge will look to build on Saturday’s win when it hosts Fatima at 5 p.m. Tuesday.