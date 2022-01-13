Rock Bridge girls basketball remained undefeated with a 54-15 win over Capital City on Thursday.
Senior Averi Kroenke led the Bruins (12-0, 3-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) with 18 points, followed by classmate Kyrah Brodie with 11.
Both players were announced as nominees for the McDonald’s All American Games on Wednesday.
The Bruins next play at 1 p.m. Monday vs. Blue Springs South in the Truman Tournament in Independence.
Rock Bridge’s JV squad played two quarters against Capital City, winning 29-6 Thursday. The Bruins had been competing in the California Tournament and were set to play Fulton on Friday for third place before the latter forfeited.
Battle boys basketball falls in Rotating 8 semis
Battle boys basketball (6-5) lost 58-41 against top-seeded Whitfield in the Rotating 8 in Clayton.
The Spartans next play Lift for Life in the third-place game at 7 p.m Friday.
Hickman girls basketball loses 49-38 at Helias
Hickman girls basketball suffered its first league loss of the season, falling 49-38 to Helias.
The Kewpies (11-2, 3-1 CMAC) next play Tuesday at Troy Buchanan.