Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Battle 56-45 at Battle.
The Bruins scoring leaders were Averi Kroenke, who had 29 points and Christina Maltsberger, who had 13.
Leading the way for the Spartans offensively were Taylor Robinson with 13 points and Nautica Washington with 11.
Up next, Rock Bridge plays Blue Springs at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena. Battle is back in action against Tolton at midnight Thursday right after the boys team plays Fulton at 10 p.m. in the Norm Stewart Classic.
Tolton, Battle, Rock Bridge and Hickman girls swimming face off in first meet of 2021-2022 season
Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Tolton girls swimming started their season swimming against Smith-Cotton, Sacred Heart, Warrensburg and Marshall at Smith-Cotton.
Leading the Kewpies was a string of top performances from senior Faith Cummings. She won both the 50-yard freestyle (27.08) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.10). She was also a part of Hickman’s first place 200 medley relay (1:59.63) along with Karolina Kopczynska, Sophie Ragsdell and Macey Hansen, as well as the first place 400 free relay (4:19.91) with Hansen, Ragsdell and Blair McNally.
For Tolton, junior Lindsey Hervey stole the show for the Trailblazers. Winning the 200 free (2:02.24) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.60), Hervey got the Trailblazers only two first places finishes on the day.
Rock Bridge had a couple of strong showings on Tuesday, with senior Campbell Deneke placing third in the 50 free (27.66) and fifth in the 100 breast (1:22.83), and sophomore Abigail Morgan placing second in the 200 free (2:30.84) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:21.50). Campbell also finished third in the 200 Medley Relay (2:14.28) along with Aditi Yerrapu and Audrey Dusenberg.
Battle freshman Janaya Weitkemper had a strong showing in her first meet as a Spartan, securing the team’s only first place finish of the competition, winning the 100 free (1:01.94). She also placed sixth in the 100 breast (1:22.87).
All four teams’ next meet will be against Blue Springs at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Hickman.