Rock Bridge girls basketball easily defeated Smith-Cotton in a Central Missouri Activities Conference game Monday in Columbia, 86-38.
The Bruins won the opening tip and kept a fast pace throughout the game. Rock Bridge was not afraid to get physical, and Smith-Cotton mirrored this style of play by defending Rock Bridge aggressively throughout the first quarter. This worked for a while, as Rock Bridge struggled to knock down shots early.
But Rock Bridge quickly started to get hot, knocking down field goals left and right. Sophomore Mari Miller and junior Charlie Smith led the way for the Bruins, with Miller scoring 18 points in the half and Smith knocking down three consecutive 3-pointers. This allowed the Bruins to build an 18-point lead at the end of the first half.
It was more of the same for Rock Bridge going into the second half, as the Bruins continued to put pressure on Smith-Cotton defensively. The Tigers had some life to start the second half, going on an early 5-0 run . But that was short-lived, as the Bruins forced multiple turnovers and managed to capitalize.
Nobody could seem to get the offense going for the Tigers, as they struggled to take advantage of scoring opportunities in the paint. They could not stop Rock Bridge’s offense, as the Bruins shifted to a more aggressive style.
The Bruins have now won five straight games.
For its next game, Rock Bridge will travel to Miller Career Academy to play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.