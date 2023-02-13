Rock Bridge girls basketball easily defeated Smith-Cotton in a Central Missouri Activities Conference game Monday in Columbia, 86-38.

The Bruins won the opening tip and kept a fast pace throughout the game. Rock Bridge was not afraid to get physical, and Smith-Cotton mirrored this style of play by defending Rock Bridge aggressively throughout the first quarter. This worked for a while, as Rock Bridge struggled to knock down shots early.

