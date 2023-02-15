Rock Bridge girls basketball cruised to a 79-29 victory against Miller Career Academy on Wednesday in St. Louis.
The Bruins (19-6) have won three consecutive games against the Phoenix.
Rock Bridge next travels to Jefferson City to play Helias at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.
