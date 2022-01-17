Rock Bridge girls basketball beat Blue Springs South 48-43 in the first round of the Truman Tournament on Monday in Independence. With the win, the Bruins improved to 13-0.
Rock Bridge faces Truman in the second round Tuesday night.
Tolton girls basketball falls to Cardinal Ritter
Cardinal Ritter girls basketball outpaced Tolton 67-26 in Columbia. The Lions (12-3) improve their win streak to nine games against the Trailblazers (2-8).
Bruins boys basketball loses tight gameRock Bridge boys basketball lost 42-37 to Lee’s Summit West in the first round of the Summit Grill Shootout. The Bruins are now 8-5.
Rock Bridge’s next game is in the consolation semifinal against Kansas City Central at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lee’s Summit. The Eagles lost to Lee’s Summit 77-31.