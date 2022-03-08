Rock Bridge senior Averi Kroenke was named MSHSAA Class 6 District 7 Co-Player of the Year on Tuesday after another standout season for the Bruins girls basketball team.
The future Missouri women's basketball player eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark midway through her senior season and was named a McDonald's All-American Game nominee in early January.
In Kroenke's final win as a Bruin, she scored 25 of her team's 59 points in a 32-point win against Blue Springs in the district semifinal.
"I know all the four years of hard work and practices, and (Kroenke) never, ever takes a play off," Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said back in January. "She works harder than anyone that I've ever seen."
In addition to Kroenke, senior Kyrah "KK" Brodie and freshman Mari Miller were both named to the All-District team with 12 and nine votes, respectively.
As Rock Bridge's tallest player, Brodie made her presence felt down low all season , blocking shots and drawing double teams in the post to open teammates up. Next year, Brodie will play college basketball at Pepperdine.
As a freshman, Miller stepped up and fit into Nagel's system like a glove. Her shot making stood out, but she also made her presence felt in games by spacing the floor and consistently applying high, full-court defensive pressure.
While their one-loss regular season didn't end in a state title, the fact that three Bruins made the All-District team speaks to the overall success that Rock Bridge had.