Rock Bridge girls golf has high expectations from the Class 4 District 4 tournament on Monday at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City.
The Bruins who qualified for districts are Siena Minor, Tierney Baumstark, Josie Arms, Maddie Diel and Bella Corrado.
Rock Bridge's golfers have met many of the goals coach Stuart Smith set throughout the season, including winning the Central Missouri Activities Conference title.
Not only did Rock Bridge win the conference, but Minor also placed first individually and broke the women’s course record at Jefferson City Country Club.
“My goal was to finish and that was something that I wanted to improve,” Minor said. “I didn't finish quite as strong and so I felt like I really accomplished that there.”
Minor and the team got the job done regardless of the obstacles they faced.
This is Smith’s first season as the Bruins' head coach. He replaced Melissa Coil, who had a long tenure with the team.
“I had big shoes to fill, and the expectations were always pretty high for Rock Bridge,” Smith said. “That in itself can lend to some pressure or feeling stressed, but for me it's just been, it's been so much fun.”
According to Smith and the players, the song-filled bus rides back to Columbia are a huge part of that fun.
“When we got back Tierney, she sounded, ... her voice was hoarse,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘What's wrong with you?’ She's like, ‘I was just yelling.’”
Managing eight different personalities and golf abilities can be tough sometimes, but Smith embraces the challenge nonetheless.
“It's how do I work with each of these individuals to try to keep them moving forward instead of dwelling on something that they have no control over,” Smith said.
One method Smith uses to keep the team moving forward is to have his players do yoga and meditation at practice every Friday.
“And so just trying to get them to calm themselves,” Smith said. “I stay on them too, just reminding them just to try and think positively.”
Smith and the players believe they have what it takes to beat Liberty North.
The Bruins and Eagles have met in three matches this season. Liberty North finished above Rock Bridge in two of the meetings.
Last time the Bruins face the Eagles was at the Capital City Tournament on Sept. 27 in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge finished third and scored a 333 , while Capital City came second with a 330.
“They have multiple people shooting under 80, consistently,” Arms said. “If we can pull ourselves together and shoot well that day, then we have a really good chance of winning districts.”
The Bruins haven't featured in a competitive match at Hodge Park Golf Course this season, but Rock Bridge's top-four players — Minor, Baumstark, Arms and Diel — played a practice round already.
It is a par-71 course with three par-5 holes, 11 par-4s and four par-3s.
"It's a little squirrely, there's a couple of holes that are like, oh wow there's a tree in the middle of the fairway and two lakes that split it," Arms said. "I wouldn't say it's the hardest, wouldn't say it's the easiest, greens are definitely tricky."
While Rock Bridge's golfers may have some worries about the course and their competition, they are still confident of winning districts.
"We all have, ... the mental strength and the physical strength," Minor said. "Our games are all super strong to go out there and get the job done and execute as a team."