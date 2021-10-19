Rock Bridge girls golf posted a 111-over-par 687 and finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championship at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

Siena Minor was the Bruins’ highest finisher, placing third with a 5-over-par 149, six shots behind the leader.

Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett topped the individual leaderboard and scored a 143, while St. Joseph’s Academy’s Isabell Arro finished second with a 148.

St. Joseph’s Academy won the Class 3 state championship and posted a 616. Liberty North (630) placed second and Jackson (646) third.

Rock Bridge’s scores following Minor were Tierney Baumstark, who posted a 153 and finished tied for sixth; Josie Arms with a 182 (tied 53rd); and Maddie Diel, who carded a 203 and placed 76th.

 
 
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • High School Girls Golf and Mizzou/Columbia College eSports, fall 2021 Studying print journalism

Recommended for you