Rock Bridge girls golf posted a 111-over-par 687 and finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls Golf Championship at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
Siena Minor was the Bruins’ highest finisher, placing third with a 5-over-par 149, six shots behind the leader.
Liberty North’s Bailey Burkett topped the individual leaderboard and scored a 143, while St. Joseph’s Academy’s Isabell Arro finished second with a 148.
St. Joseph’s Academy won the Class 3 state championship and posted a 616. Liberty North (630) placed second and Jackson (646) third.
Rock Bridge’s scores following Minor were Tierney Baumstark, who posted a 153 and finished tied for sixth; Josie Arms with a 182 (tied 53rd); and Maddie Diel, who carded a 203 and placed 76th.