Rock Bridge girls golf scored a 36-over-par 320 and finished first in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City on Monday.
Bruins golfer Siena Minor placed first and signed for a 2-under-par 69, six shots less than the next best score.
Blue Springs’ Maya McVey was the closest challenger to Minor’s lead. She posted a 75 to finish second, one stroke ahead of Rock Bridge’s Josie Arms and Stayley’s Jaylee Castro at 76.
Following Minor and Arms, Rock Bridge‘s individual scores were Tierney Baumstark, who shot 78 and finished fifth, Maddie Diel, who scored 97 and Bella Corrado, who posted 125.
After district champion Rock Bridge, the top-three team scores were Liberty North in second place at 324 and Park Hill South in third at 337. The Bruins and Eagles are heading to the Class 4 State Championship at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
While the Bruins and Eagles are headed to state as a team, individuals that weren’t from those schools also qualified. The players who qualified for state are Blue Springs’ Maya McVey, Zoe McVey, Juliana Marshall; Staley’s Castro; Saint Joseph Central’s Ali Perry, Evan Sigars and Ava Gaddie; Park Hill South’s Makenna Casey, Abby Ervin and Sara Montalbano; Liberty’s Isabella Peregrine and Kelly Ryan.