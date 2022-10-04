Rock Bridge girls golf won the team championship at the Spartan Ryder Cup at Lake of the Woods Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Bruins shot 34-over 247 to win the event. Scores for all teams were calculated by the sums of a best-ball, scramble and shamble round.
Tierney Baumstark and Emma Baumstark competed in the shamble for Rock Bridge, and Hailey Homann and Hayden Homann paired up for the scramble.
Hickman (303) finished third in the best-ball competition. Battle also competed in the tournament but only played in the scramble and shamble competitions.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge will return to the course Thursday in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Crescent Farms Golf Club.
Rock Bridge softball run rules Fort Zumalt West
Rock Bridge softball captured its 28th straight win, beating Fort Zumalt West 11-1 in five innings.
Rock Bridge hadn’t trailed in 18 straight games before Tuesday, when the Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
The deficit didn’t last long, with Cydney Fullerton hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom half. Two batters later, Anna Christ gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with another solo shot.
The long ball was working all night, with Abby Hay and Addie Morris both going deep in the third inning.
In the fourth inning, Fullerton hit her second blast of the night, to make it 7-1. The Bruins ended the game in the fifth inning after an RBI single from Molly Murphy put the run rule into effect.
Rock Bridge is now 32-1, with three games remaining in the regular season. The Bruins will be at Smith-Cotton on Wednesday.
Rock Bridge boys soccer takes down Jefferson City
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Jefferson City 2-0 in Jefferson City thanks to goals from Drew Schlimme and Sam McCrary.
Junior Brendan Clark kept a clean sheet for Rock Bridge (12-1-0), shutting out the Jays in the Bruins’ first match as a nationally ranked team. The Bruins are ranked 24th in the country and third in the state, according to the United Soccer Coaches.
Rock Bridge returns to the pitch at home in the Rock Bridge Invitational on Friday.
Battle boys soccer thrashes Moberly
Battle boys soccer defeated Moberly 8-0 in Moberly.
Travis Peng, Keller Rojas, Merec Harper and Julio Lopez-Pilego recorded two goals each. Rojas has scored five goals over his past two matches, building on Saturday’s hat trick with his two scores against Moberly.
Junior Landen Armstrong recorded a clean sheet for Battle in the shutout.
The Spartans face Jefferson City at 5 p.m. Thursday at home.