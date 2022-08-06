Siena Minor, a 16-year-old golfer, has competed in more than 30 tournaments with 10 years of experience.

This award-winning athlete has become well known for her accomplishments while playing with Rock Bridge during her freshman year and part of her sophomore year. Minor is now taking her talents to Hannibal.

Chloe-Ryan Woolfolk is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian.

