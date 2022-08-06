Siena Minor, a 16-year-old golfer, has competed in more than 30 tournaments with 10 years of experience.
This award-winning athlete has become well known for her accomplishments while playing with Rock Bridge during her freshman year and part of her sophomore year. Minor is now taking her talents to Hannibal.
Her family plays a large role in her reason for playing the sport.
“We’re all pretty much a (golfing) family," Sue Minor, Siena's grandmother said as she reflected on how her father played the sport.
Sue and her husband Richard play golf and have continued to pass the tradition on to their son Scott Minor, Siena’s father, and their grandchildren. Siena and two out of her three brothers play golf.
During her time at Rock Bridge, Siena and the Bruins finished fourth in the MSHSAA Class 4 tournament two years in a row.
She most recently was the runner-up in the 2022 Missouri Women's Amateur Championship on July 11-13 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, three strokes behind Faith Belmear. The tournament had women of all ages participating.
Stuart Smith, former head coach of the girls golf team at Rock Bridge, remembers at the conference championships. She had five or six holes to go and Smith was checking in. They were walking and talking about topics unrelated to golf like music and school. A little later after that conversation, she was on the 18th hole and he heard from the crowd that she was about to break the course record.
"I knew she was going to finish strong, but she just went on this run and had this remarkable finish in the last few holes where you wouldn't even think that you could go that many underparts— she did."
And Siena's interests and talents go beyond golf.
She enjoys playing basketball, and will also engage in conversations ranging from the simplest things to "esoteric, abstract, metaphysical and existential" discussions Smith said.
"She is so incredibly intellectual and bright, just being gifted all around is how I would describe herm" Smith said. "She is not a one dimensional person, she is not only a golfer, she's incredibly thoughtful, articulate."
Rock Bridge is surely losing an asset to its team.
"Whether it's Hannibal or Rock Bridge, I hope she is successful in everything that she does. So for us it's a loss for sure because she is so outstanding, but for Hannibal, that is a huge win and for whatever community she's apart of," Smith said.
As Siena enters her junior year of high school, college coaches will be looking closely at the athlete. She has already received offers and is currently undecided.
Chloe-Ryan Woolfolk is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at cmwdxd@umsystem.edu