Rock Bridge girls soccer’s postseason journey was cut short of a state title appearance following a 1-0 loss to Nerinx Hall in the semifinal of the MSHSAA Class 4state tournament Friday in Fenton.
With 25 minutes left to reach the title game, Nerinx Hall’s Haylee Braun scored the only goal of the contest.
While its state title hopes were dashed in the semifinal round, the Bruins had a dominant postseason run to reach this point. Rock Bridge allowed just one goal all postseason heading into the match, blanking Battle, Hickman and Blue Springs South en route to a district championship. The Bruins conceded one against Kickapoo in the quarterfinals but scored three of their own to reach the semifinal round.
“I am proud of this group,” head coach Scott Wittenborn told KOMU 8. “It’s not the finish we wanted but I think we can keep our heads high.”
Rock Bridge reached its first final four since 2012 and has a chance to finish its season in the win column in the third-place game.
“They fought, they’ve given everything they got,” Wittenborn said. “Only eight teams in the entire state get to end their season with a win so we still have that opportunity and we’ll try and come in and focus for tomorrow.”
Rock Bridge will face Liberty North in the third place game at 5 p.m. Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.