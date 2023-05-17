Rock Bridge’s Lily Patterson (5) drives evades defenders as she carries the ball

Rock Bridge senior Lily Patterson (5) dribbles downfield Wednesday at Hickman High School. The Bruins scored their only goal in the first minute of play in their 2-1 loss.

 Baxter Stein/Missourian

No. 3 seed Rock Bridge girls soccer fell to second-seeded Blue Springs South 2-1 in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 6 semifinals on Wednesday at Hickman.

The Bruins (11-9-1) started the game on the right foot, with Madison Hendershott sneaking the ball past the Jaguars’ goalkeeper less than a minute into the match.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700