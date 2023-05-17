No. 3 seed Rock Bridge girls soccer fell to second-seeded Blue Springs South 2-1 in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 6 semifinals on Wednesday at Hickman.
The Bruins (11-9-1) started the game on the right foot, with Madison Hendershott sneaking the ball past the Jaguars’ goalkeeper less than a minute into the match.
But the Jaguars got the equalizer in the 14th minute and took the lead in the 57th.
The Bruins’ loss ends their season.
Tolton downs Fatima for district
Top-seeded Tolton girls soccer defeated second-seeded Fatima 6-0 in the Class 1 District 5 championship game in Westphalia to claim the district title.
Kensie Serio and Macie Parmer led the scoring with two goals each for the Trailblazers. Rachel Tipton recorded her third-straight shutout and 10th of the season.
Tolton next takes on Laquey in the Class 1 quarterfinals on May 27 at Tolton. Laquey defeated McAuley to take the Class 1 District 6 title.