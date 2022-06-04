Rock Bridge girls soccer concluded its season with a 2-1 loss to Liberty North on Saturday in the third-place game of the Class 4 Girls Soccer State Tournament in Fenton.
The Bruins lost in the state semifinal to Nerinx Hall 1-0 on Friday after a goal from Haylee Braun in the 56th minute. The Markers outshot the Bruins 17-5 in that matchup.
Liberty North lost just one game all season, coming in its semifinal matchup against St. Dominic.
Rock Bridge opened the scoring of the third-place game in the 31st minute when junior Madison Hendershott picked up the ball on the left corner of the 18-yard box, taking a couple quick touches to cut inside, before curling an effort into the middle of the goal.
Liberty North equalized in the 48th minute after a corner swung in towards the 6-yard box took a deflection off of a Rock Bridge defender for an own goal.
With just over four minutes remaining, Liberty North took another corner and scored a second goal to break the deadlock and seal Rock Bridge’s defeat.
“I thought we competed and played our hearts out for the entire game,” Rock Bridge coach Scott Wittenborn said. “I thought we played well enough to win. Just two corner kick goals and you know, that’s kind of soccer.”
Rock Bridge finishes the year at 20-7-1, winning the Class 4 District 6 Tournament and conceding no goals in that stretch. A 3-1 win over Kickapoo meant the Bruins reached the final four for just the third time in school history.
“I’ve never met such a competitive group that played their hearts out,” Wittenborn said. “We didn’t get the two results this weekend we wanted but we competed both games and very easily could have won both of them.”
Players for this season’s Bruins squad also racked up a number of personal accolades.
Kaiden Schnake and Lily Patterson were both named to the all-district team while Kayla Juengermann, Izzy Cole, and Riely Richardson made both all-district and first-team all-conference in the Central Missouri Athletic Conference. Ella Hendershott, Kylar Serio, and Ayan Omar made the all-conference second team.
Madison Hendershot was not only first-team all-conference but was selected as the CMAC player of the year; Richardson was named defender of the year.
“We got a couple of players that didn’t get any awards that, man, I’d put them on the starting lineup of any team we played this year,” Wittenborn said. “There’s talent up and down the field.”
The season’s end also concludes the final chapter for Wittenborn as head coach. He coached the Rock Bridge girls soccer team for the past four seasons, also leading the Bruins to a district title in 2021. Wittenborn said he wants to spend more time with his two children.
Despite his departure, Wittenborn is excited at the prospect of the returning Bruins next season.
“We had a lot of young players that didn’t play much down the stretch that are phenomenal soccer players,” Wittenborn said. “Really excited to watch them step up because I know they’re going to be terrific.”