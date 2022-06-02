Rock Bridge girls soccer is set to face Nerinx Hall in the Class 4 semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday in Fenton.
This will be Rock Bridge’s third appearance in the Final Four and its first since 2012, when it finished fourth. It’s coming off a 3-1 victory against Kickapoo in the quarterfinals.
The Bruins (20-5-1) have only allowed one goal in their four playoff games, which include three consecutive shutouts on the road to the district title.
Nerinx Hall (20-2-1) enters the match looking to clinch its third straight appearance in the state finals after finishing second in both 2019 and 2021. It comes in boasting a 15-game winning streak.
The Markers’ road to the state semifinal has been far from perfect. They survived back-to-back overtime games against St. Joseph and Lafayette (Wildwood) to win the district. They defeated Jackson 5-0 to secure their spot in the state semifinals.
The winner of the game advances to face either St. Dominic or Liberty North, which will compete in the other semifinal. The title game is scheduled for 7 p.m Saturday in Fenton.