Rock Bridge girls soccer wrapped up the Blue Cat Cup with a 3-2 win over Pacific on Friday in Union.
Madeline Malone, Ella Hendershott and Ayan Omar each scored a goal for the Bruins, with Kylar Serio adding an assist.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rock Bridge girls soccer wrapped up the Blue Cat Cup with a 3-2 win over Pacific on Friday in Union.
Madeline Malone, Ella Hendershott and Ayan Omar each scored a goal for the Bruins, with Kylar Serio adding an assist.
Rock Bridge is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Monday when it hosts Smith-Cotton.
Tolton girls soccer earned its second draw of the season with a 1-1 tie against Pembroke Hill in their first match of the Central Missouri Soccer Invitational in Camdenton.
Macie Parmer had the lone goal for Tolton with Kensie Serio recording the assist.
Tolton will play a doubleheader against West Plains and then Hannibal on the second day of the invitational Saturday.
Hickman girls soccer defeated Republic 3-1 in the Jefferson City Shootout in Jefferson City.
The Hickman offense was rolling, with goals from Claire Glaude, Kira Hoenes and Lucy Elfrink. Glaude and Hoenes also added assists.
The Kewpies continue play in the shootout at noon Saturday when they face Carthage.
Tolton baseball took down Osage 7-3 in Game 1 of its doubleheader in the Russellville Tournament in Russellville.
The Trailblazers lost their second game 8-2 to last year's Class 1 State Champion St. Elizabeth.
Tolton returns to the diamond when they host Linn at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Rock Bridge boys and girls track and field earned 10 first-place finishes at the Francis Howell Invitational in St. Charles.
For the boys team, Casey Hood won the 100-meter in 10.62 seconds and the 200 in 21.35. The Bruins also took home gold medals in the 4x100 (42.56) and 4x200 (1 minute, 28.58 seconds) relay races. Tomisaac Johnson brought home the gold in pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 11 inches.
For the girls team, Sunday Crane took home the gold in the 100 with a time of 12.40. Mae Walker brought home the gold medal for the Bruins in the 1,600 with a time of 5:09.57. Grace Parsons added two gold medals, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.39 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.34. Liza Allen secured a first-place finish for the girls team in the pole vault, clearing 10-5.25.
Rock Bridge boys and girls track and field are next in action next Friday, when they travel to compete in the Hillsboro Invitational in Hillsboro.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.