Nothing slowed Rock Bridge down on the way to winning its Class 3 District 4 semifinal against Holt 8-0.
The match started at Bethel Park but that’s not where it finished.
Rock Bridge got out to a 3-0 lead after doubles play. Singles play had just begun when a short rain delay stopped the action. Play soon resumed, only for play to be halted once more. Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb then made the call to move the rest of the match to nearby Hickman.
Despite the change of courts, Rock Bridge kept on rolling, sweeping the singles session.
“I’m very proud of our girls for the way they went about it,” Loeb said.
Holt came into the match after beating Hickman on Wednesday, but were shorthanded Wednesday, missing a few varsity players. It forced some JV players into their first varsity experience.
Rock Bridge will play for its 23rd consecutive district championship against Timberland at 4 p.m. Friday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Timberland defeated Liberty 5-1 to advance to the championship game.