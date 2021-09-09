The Rock Bridge girls tennis team improved to 8-1 on the year Thursday when it defeated Parkway Central 8-1 at Bethel Park.
The Bruins won all of their doubles matches with none getting closer than 8-4. Prathyankara Premkumar and Amali Ramesh defeated Parkway Central’s Brenna McLain and Maggie Huff.
In the other two, Maggie Lin and Anjali Ramesh defeated Chava Hahn and Hayley Lerner 8-1, while Aparna Sivaraman and Kinley Schade handled Emily Heller and Evangelia Huff 8-2.
In singles, Rock Bridge won all but one match. The only win for Parkway Central came when Rachel Bivens defeated Schade 8-5, a match that Schade almost came back to win after being down 5-0 early.
In another match, Parkway Central’s Maggie Huff gave Amali Ramesh everything she could handle before Ramesh made a key adjustment to pull away. Ramesh said she “tried to be more aggressive with my shots.” The adjustment worked, and she never lost another game the rest of the match to run away with a 8-3 victory.
On Friday, the Bruins will begin the Columbia Duals with a match against regular state powerhouse Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS). The match will be a challenge for the Bruins, but one that Coach Ben Loeb is excited about. First serve is at 4 p.m. at Bethel Park.