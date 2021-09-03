Rock Bridge, Liberty-Wentzille, Blue Springs South and Kickapoo girls tennis participated the Mid-Mo duals Friday in Columbia, where nobody could get close to the hosts.
The Bruins went undefeated in the event, not dropping a single match on the way.
The first two duals matched Rock Bridge against Liberty-Wentzville and Blue Springs South against Kickapoo. Rock Bridge won every match it played against Liberty-Wentzville in both doubles and singles, allowing them to cruise to a 9-0 victory.
In that the other match, Blue Springs South beat Kickapoo in a close 5-4 battle.
However, it was Rock Bridge that continued its dominance in the second dual, again winning every match that it played against Blue Springs South.
Senior and singles No. 1 Maggie Lin won all of her matches on the day. Her worst margin of victory was 8-2, and she said the key was to "play smart aggressive and not give up."
Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb thinks this team is better than last year's team but still sees some room for improvement in the early season.
"We're going to have to work on getting better and playing a little bit bigger at times," Loeb said.