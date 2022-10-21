Rock Bridge tennis

The Rock Bridge girls tennis team poses Friday with the MSHSAA Class 3 second-place trophy after finishing as runner-up to St. Joseph's Academy in the team tournament in Springfield.

 Courtesy of Rock Bridge athletics

Rock Bridge girls tennis fell to St. Joseph's Academy in the final of the MSHSAA Class 3 team tournament Friday in Springfield.

Prior to the match, Bruins coach Ben Loeb said defeating St. Joseph's would be akin to the U.S. men's hockey team defeating the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU. You can reach me at amzyr@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom 573- (882) 5700

Recommended for you