Rock Bridge girls tennis fell to St. Joseph's Academy in the final of the MSHSAA Class 3 team tournament Friday in Springfield.
Prior to the match, Bruins coach Ben Loeb said defeating St. Joseph's would be akin to the U.S. men's hockey team defeating the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
Rock Bridge was unable to take down the tournament favorites, falling 5- 0 to end the season as state runner-up and 20-4.
Earlier Friday, Rock Bridge faced off against Liberty in the state semifinals.
Strong performances from Rebecca Stamose and Prathyankara Premkumar helped the Bruins secure their spot in the final with a 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.