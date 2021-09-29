A singles match between Rock Bridge and Jefferson City had just started when a thunderstorm forced cancellation of play at Bethel Park on Wednesday in Columbia. The Bruins had won all three doubles matches and had just begun singles matches when the rain came pouring down.
The doubles victories won’t count, and according to coach Ben Loeb, a make-up series seemed unlikely with team and individual district tournaments slated to begin soon.
The Bruins will compete in the Class 3 District 4 individual sectionals Saturday at Liberty Wentzville in St. Charles .
As for team district, Rock Bridge earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3 District 4, along with a first-round bye. The Bruins will play the winner of fourth-seed Hickman and fifth-seed Holt on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. at Bethel Park. If the Bruins win the semifinal, they will host the championship this coming Wednesday.
Other first-round matchups include No. 2 Timberland vs. No. 7 Battle and No. 3 Liberty Wentzville vs. No. 6 Troy Buchanan. All first-round games will be played Monday, with winners advancing to play Tuesday.