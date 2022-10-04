Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb (cq) talks to the team before the singles matches on

Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb talks to the team before the singles matches on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Cosmo-Bethel Park in Columbia. Loeb holds the Missouri high school record for victories as a head coach.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb which reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Rock Bridge girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinal Tuesday at Bethel Park.

