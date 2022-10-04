Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb which reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”
On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Rock Bridge girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinal Tuesday at Bethel Park.
It’s been a season to remember for Loeb’s team, as it finished its season with an impressive 16-3 record.
To top it all off, the Bruins are now set to play Hickman in the final.
Rebecca Stamose put on a quality display in the match against Timberland to help her team seal the deal.
“I didn’t hold anything back, and I think that overall I did a wonderful job of taking my time in between points,” Stamose said.
In the second-ranked matchup, Stamose defeated Lily Votruba in both singles matches, 6-3, 6-2.
Stamose is hoping to carry over her momentum from this game into the tournament final.
“I’m just really excited to continue with the postseason, and I hope we beat whoever it is we are playing (Wednesday), but I bet I’ll do good and I bet the team will do good as a whole. I hope we go to state, that’s my goal,” Stamose said.
Hickman advances
Hickman faced off against Wentzville Liberty in a match that decided which would play in the final against Rock Bridge.
Ultimately, the Kewpies prevailed in a tooth-and-nail 5-4 victory.
Big wins from first-ranked Sara Nenkov and second-ranked Mena Manolov in their singles matches helped contribute toward the win. But ultimately, it was Ada Kirkpatrick who came up big for the Kewpies, as she clinched the win for Hickman after defeating Abigail Witzke 6-2, 7-5.
Looking ahead to the final, these crosstown rivals played each other last Tuesday at Hickman, which ended in an 8-1 victory for Rock Bridge.
The Kewpies will try to get even Wednesday.