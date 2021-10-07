Rock Bridge girls tennis defeated Timberland 5-0 on Thursday in the Class 3 District 4 championship series. The win marks the 23rd consecutive district title for the Bruins.
“I don’t know of any other high school sports team that has won 23 consecutive district championships in any sport,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said.
The Bruins took care of business in doubles by winning all three matches to take an early 3-0 lead, including Maggie Lin and Aparna Sivaraman securing a big victory over Livia Votruba and Irena Malek in No. 1 doubles.
Prathyankara Premkumar sealed the championship for the Bruins with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Malek to push the lead to 5-0 and halt the series, since Rock Bridge had the necessary points total to clinch the championship.
“I was hoping I would be the one to clinch it, but I had no idea that I was going clinch it,” Premkumar said.
The Bruins advance to the sectionals and will now play perennial state power Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School (MICDS) on Monday. The two teams met earlier in the year, and MICDS got the better of the Bruins in an 8-1 dual match. Rock Bridge will play host in the sectionals, with play set to begin at 4 p.m. at Bethel Park.