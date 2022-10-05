Rock Bridge’s streak lives on.
Anticipation filled the air on a cloudy afternoon at Bethel Park as Hickman squared off against their crosstown rivals Rock Bridge in a battle to win it all at the Class 3 District 4 tournament title.
In the end, Rock Bridge came out on top in a 5-1 victory.
It is the Bruins’ 24th consecutive team district championship — a streak that dates back to 1999.
Prathyankara Premkumar played an exceptional match against Lilian Powell in the No. 4-ranked match, winning both sets 6-0.
This season has been highly successful for Rock Bridge, which won all but three of its matches, sitting at an 18-3 record after defeating the Kewpies.
Hickman also put together a stellar season under the direction of coach Paige Smith, only losing three of its 17 games.
Next up for Rock Bridge will be team sectionals at 4 p.m. Monday in Springfield.
Helias girls tennis emerged victorious in the Class 1 District 8 title game after defeating Tolton 5-0.
Helias is now 13-5 and is set to open sectional play Saturday.
Tolton’s season ended with a 9-7 record.
