Coming off a game where the offense was able to find the end zone seven times, Rock Bridge will be back in Jefferson City to face Capital City on Friday.
The two teams faced off last season at Rock Bridge. In a game dominated by offense, the Bruins outscored the Cavaliers 76-49.
After a disappointing start to the season in Staley, the Bruins (2-1, 2-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) have found their stride over the past two games, outscoring their opponents 99-34. Over that stretch, quarterback Nathan Dent has dominated, combining for 11 touchdowns (four passing, seven rushing).
The Rock Bridge defense will be hoping to have a little more success against Capital City (0-3, 0-1 CMAC) this week than it did a week ago against Jefferson City. While the team did have some bright spots — only allowing one pass completion and securing three fumbles — it gave up more than 200 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the game.
Head coach Van Vanatta said that preparing for the game against Jefferson City was difficult for the defense because of the the team’s physical offensive style. He expects his team will be more prepared to face Capital City.
“What we’ve seen from Capital City is more what we traditionally do,” he said. “It allows us to at least be able to practice a little bit of tempo because we understand they’re also coming into the contest trying to get that done.”
Capital City, meanwhile, will be looking to get its first win of the season. The Cavaliers offense has struggled to get points on the board, scoring only a combined 26 in its first three games. The defense hasn’t had the best start to the season either, giving up 107 points in its first three contests, including 26 last week to Hickman.
The game will be held at Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School since Capital City does not have a football stadium. This will be Rock Bridge’s second straight game in the stadium.
“We’ve talked about going on the road,” Vanatta said. “But like I said, same schedule, no breaking your routine this week. So, sometimes it’s not a bad thing.”