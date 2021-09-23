After spending the past two weeks playing in Jefferson City, Rock Bridge football is heading back to Columbia.
The Bruins (3-1, 3-0 Central Missouri Athletic Conference) will host Helias (3-1, 2-0) in a battle for the top spot in the conference Friday at Rock Bridge High School.
The two teams faced off in a similar situation last season, with both teams coming in undefeated at the start of play. Helias came out on top of the battle, beating Rock Bridge 56-28. The Crusaders later went on to finish the season 14-0 and win the Class 4 state championship.
Rock Bridge heads into the game holding onto a three-game win streak, with each of its wins coming against fellow CMAC teams in Smith-Cotton, Jefferson City and Capital City. Over that three-game stretch, the Bruins have managed to score over 40 points a game after only scoring 10 in their Week 1 loss to Staley.
The defense has stepped up as well, forcing eight turnovers during that span and only allowing 48 points to opponents.
The upcoming game will also see the return of Rock Bridge quarterback Nathan Dent, who sat out last week after suffering an injury against Jefferson City.
The former CMAC second-team selection currently leads the team in passing touchdowns (4) and rushing touchdowns (8).
Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said that while sophomore Sam Kaiser performed well last week in the game against Capital City, Dent will be their main man in the backfield.
“Hopefully when he (Dent) gets on the football field and the lights turn on, he turns loose and does his thing,” he said.
Helias comes in to the game boasting a three-game win streak of its own. Following their Week 1 loss to Hannibal, the Crusaders have outscored their opponents 125-28 over the three games, including a 49-0 victory last week against Granite City (Ill.).
Vanatta said that the key to the game will be which team is most intense.
“They’re well-coached, and they do multiple things well both offensively and defensively,” he said. “We have to be able to adjust and be able to read anything and everything coming.”