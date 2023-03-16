Rock Bridge freshman Jayda Porter goes up for a shot (copy)

Rock Bridge freshman Jayda Porter (35) shoots over Park Hill South’s Regan Williams on Saturday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. Porter scored 34 points in the Bruins' 58-57 win.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Rock Bridge girls basketball snapped Park Hill South’s 18-game winning streak by defeating the Panthers in the MSHSAA Class 6 quarterfinals last Saturday, securing a spot in the semifinals and a matchup with Eureka.

Rock Bridge is looking to keep the momentum going into its game against Eureka with the help of freshman Jayda Porter. Porter put on a show against Park Hill South with an impressive triple-double. Porter had 13 rebounds and 10 blocks while shooting 14 of 19 from the floor for a total of 34 points.

