Rock Bridge girls basketball snapped Park Hill South’s 18-game winning streak by defeating the Panthers in the MSHSAA Class 6 quarterfinals last Saturday, securing a spot in the semifinals and a matchup with Eureka.
Rock Bridge is looking to keep the momentum going into its game against Eureka with the help of freshman Jayda Porter. Porter put on a show against Park Hill South with an impressive triple-double. Porter had 13 rebounds and 10 blocks while shooting 14 of 19 from the floor for a total of 34 points.
Credit has to be given to Porter’s teammates, too, as her fellow Bruins fed her the ball at every opportunity. This kind of team chemistry is what the Bruins have carried with them all season long, helping them on their way to the Final Four.
Sophomore Mari Miller has previously spoken about how well the team cooperates on and off the court, and that has paid dividends.
Both Miller and Porter were named First-Team All-Conference.
Eureka, which at 23-5 has the same record as Rock Bridge, averages 60.5 points per game compared to 53.5 for the Bruins. However, the Bruins’ defense is capable of holding opponents scoreless for multiple possessions, allowing 40.6 points per contest.
Both Rock Bridge and Eureka did not have the best start to the season. Each team started close to the .500 mark. The Bruins won two of their first five games while the Wildcats won three of their first five.
The teams will compete in the Class 6 semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
All that is left to answer is who will have the chance to compete in the state championship.
Jays on brink of championship game
Jefferson City boys basketball will compete for a spot in the state-championship game when it faces Ladue Horton Watkins in the Class 5 semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.
The Jays face a tough opponent in the Rams, who have won their past eight games. Jefferson City came out on top against Hillcrest in overtime in its most-recent outing, defeating the Hornets 60-56 in Bolivar to set up a trip to Springfield.