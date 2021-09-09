Coming off of a barbaric 50-0 victory last week, Rock Bridge will look to go above .500 for the first time this season against Jefferson City on Friday.
The two teams faced off at Rock Bridge last season, when the Bruins defeated the Jays 23-21 on a late field goal by Jack Bower.
After a disappointing first week for the Bruins (1-1), both offense and defense stepped up against Smith-Cotton last week. Senior quarterback Nathan Dent returned to form as he went for five touchdowns last week, with three of those on the ground and two through the air.
Sophomore Cooper Myers will be the main man in the backfield for the Bruins following his first varsity start last week. Myers collected his first varsity touchdown at home last week after starting in place of senior Jim Whaley.
The defense also came out in full force, shutting out the Tigers for the second game in a row. The team had two interceptions in the last game, along with a couple of blocked punts to keep the offense in great scoring positions.
Head coach Van Vanatta said that in order to win against the Jays, they'll need to show up the way they did last week.
"The kids were two different animals in the first two games," he said. "I'm hoping the second one shows up because of the fact that they were ready to go. They were ready to play."
Jefferson City (0-2) has struggled to contain opposing offenses, being outscored 74-33 in its first two games, including a 40-13 loss to Hannibal last week. The defeat is another setback for the Jays after losing 34-20 in Week 1 against Chaminade.
Rock Bridge has had a great record against Jefferson City in the past, as it has won its past four matchups against the Jays. Even with the odds in the Bruins' favor, Vanatta said it's going to be important that his team brings its best effort Friday.
"I just want to be able to play hard to compete," he said. "If it comes down to a game winning field goal, that's football. That's what makes it fun."