Rock Bridge boys soccer had little trouble rolling past Lutheran St. Charles, winning 5-1 on Tuesday night in Columbia.

The Bruins got the scoring started midway through the first half, when Mohamed Abouelela received the ball at midfield and sent a ball through to Nicholas Timbrook deep into the Cougars’ half.

  • Sports reporter studying Journalism. Reach me at gmsdhw@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @Grant_Salsman.