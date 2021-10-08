Rock Bridge had a blessing of a start to its senior night.
After muffing the kickoff, senior Payton Messer grabbed the ball at his own 5-yard line, and Battle swarmed him. But the Spartans defenders were unable to keep him from breaking loose for a 95-yard touchdown.
"It was like 'Oh my god, here we go again,'" Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. "Then all of a sudden, a big play happened."
The touchdown gave Rock Bridge its first lead since its win against Capital City on Sept. 17.
This one didn't last, with Battle fighting back for a 26-14 win.
The Bruins didn't get on the board again until late in the second quarter. Leading 7-6, quarterback Nathan Dent used his legs to move the ball downfield, capping off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown.
That extended the Bruins lead to eight and shifted the momentum back in their favor.
But after a 77-yard touchdown from Battle's Keylan Horn sent Rock Bridge (3-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) back onto the field, sophomore Sam Kaiser was sent on to play quarterback.
Dent was on the bench by himself with his helmet on. At halftime, he gingerly walked to the locker room and returned without his No. 11 jersey on his back.
Vanatta said it was unclear what happened to Dent, but the Bruins' trainers felt it was serious enough to take him out.
"They (the trainers) felt that it was not worth him going back in," he said. "It kind of hurt."
Without Dent, the Bruins offense was unable to put any points on the board in the second half.
"We had plenty of times to just put the hammer in the coffin and we didn't get it going," Vanatta said. "We couldn't run the football, we were missing blocks, we weren't running the right play. I could go on and on."
Kaiser ended the game with three turnovers, including a pick-six to Battle's Rickie Dunn, who sealed the game for the Spartans (4-2, 3-1) giving them a 26-14 lead they'd maintain..
"We finally got our defense doing things right and our offense fell apart," he said. "We just can't play a complete game."