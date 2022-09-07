The sound of the Rock Bridge PA announcer calling out “Bruins goal” will certainly be ringing in the ears of Helias players and fans after an 8-0 thrashing Wednesday night in Columbia.
A calmly-taken penalty kick from senior Devin Isufi sealed the mercy rule victory for Rock Bridge boys soccer, with the final whistle sounding 25 minutes early.
The Bruins (6-0) controlled the game from start to finish, scoring two goals in the first five minutes. Seniors Cooper Allen and Drew Schlimme showcased their speed on the wings, scoring two goals apiece in the first half. Both forwards have six goals in six games this season.
Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman emphasized the importance of keeping the pressure on after halftime, something the Bruins failed to do against Lutheran St. Charles. After a 4-0 first half Tuesday, the Bruins only scored one more goal.
Rock Bridge scored five in the first half and added two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half against Helias.
The Bruins suffocated the Crusaders’ offense, closing down any open space.
“We saw on film that the Helias guys, if you give them time, can pick out the passes, and they’ve got some dangerous guys that can score,” Horstman said. “We didn’t give them the time to make the passes that they wanted to make. We wanted to emphasize that, and I think, for the most part, we did.”
The Bruins’ back line was solid, and the fast-paced offense blazed past Helias defenders all game.
Senior Jeffrey Ngassi netted one goal in the first half and one in the second, bringing his season tally to five, with senior Max Juengermann adding on another for Rock Bridge.
The offensive production is nothing new for the Bruins. In its last three matches, Rock Bridge has scored 17 goals and conceded none.
The Bruins now have three consecutive clean sheets to go with their six wins.
“I think they’re coming together really well,” Horstman said. “We have a lot of depth this year; I feel comfortable with anybody on our team playing at almost any moment.”
The Bruins travel to Chesterfield to take on Marquette at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Battle 6, Mexico 1
Battle boys soccer picked up their second win of the season at home Wednesday night, rebounding from a 6-3 loss at Capital City last week.
Juniors Travis Peng and Keller Rojas each scored twice for Battle (2-1). Rojas’ goals brought his season total to four. Sophomore Julio Lopez-Pilego and junior Merec Harper both tacked on a goal in the win.
Battle hosts Boonville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.