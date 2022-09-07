The sound of the Rock Bridge PA announcer calling out “Bruins goal” will certainly be ringing in the ears of Helias players and fans after an 8-0 thrashing Wednesday night in Columbia.

A calmly-taken penalty kick from senior Devin Isufi sealed the mercy rule victory for Rock Bridge boys soccer, with the final whistle sounding 25 minutes early.

