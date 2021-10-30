Rock Bridge girls volleyball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals after beating Nixa in a nail-biting 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) victory Saturday.
The Bruins struggled early. Nixa closed out the first set on a 10-0 run, winning it 25-14.
The second set was a close one, with Rock Bridge coming on top 25-23.
For the second set, Bruins coach Trevor Koelling made adjustments by switching senior Ketti Horton from playing right-side hitter to playing in the middle “Credit to Nixa, they have really good, really big middles,” Horton said. “With my height I’m able to put a block up. They couldn’t really get around me.”
Horton’s size changed the flow of the game with the final three sets being much more competitive than the first.
“Ketti put up a really good block, and she was finding ways to score,” Bruins junior Ella Swindle said.
With the match tied at 1-1, the third set proved to be a back-and-forth affair where neither team led by more than four points.
Tied at 22 late into the third set, the Eagles made a crucial serving error. Nixa then failed to return either of the next two serves, which led to the Bruins’ winning the set.
In the fourth and final set, Rock Bridge seized momentum creating a 17-9 lead. The Eagles came back toward the end and narrowed the Bruins’ lead, but Nixa ultimately fell 25-21.
Rock Bridge burst into celebration after securing the quarterfinal victory.
Koelling credited his team’s victory to the scouting report as well as shifting Horton to the middle.
“I have to give credit to Ketti Horton. She has not played middle for us in a while,” Koelling said. “She came out tonight with a desire to win greater than anything on the other side of the net.”
Rock Bridge is now only one game away from playing in the Class 5 state championship.