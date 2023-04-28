Rock Bridge’s Dane Gray pitches

Rock Bridge’s Dane Gray pitches against Battle on Wednesday at Rock Bridge High School. Gray has been putting together a stellar senior season and has hopes of leading the Bruins to a district — or even a state — title.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

Rock Bridge senior Dane Gray has been playing baseball practically since birth, and with the Bruins’ recent success, his dream of a district — or even a state — championship is within reach.

As of Wednesday, the Bruins are on an 18-game winning streak and have 21 wins and only two losses this season. Gray is looking to keep the team’s success going as the season winds toward the postseason.

