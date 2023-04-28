Rock Bridge senior Dane Gray has been playing baseball practically since birth, and with the Bruins’ recent success, his dream of a district — or even a state — championship is within reach.
As of Wednesday, the Bruins are on an 18-game winning streak and have 21 wins and only two losses this season. Gray is looking to keep the team’s success going as the season winds toward the postseason.
“I just want us all to play the best we can,” Gray said. “A district championship would be the coolest thing ever, especially with (it being) my last year. ... I think that’d be the coolest thing.”
Gray has been playing for Rock Bridge for three years, since COVID-19 ended his freshman season early. But his baseball career started long before the thought of a district title ever crossed his mind.
“I’ve been playing baseball since I was like 3 years old, probably,” Gray said. “Me and my dad in the basement, my older brother, doing whatever we can.”
It was watching his older brother that led Gray to start playing baseball and to make his own mark, and that continues to be a reason why he has the passion and drive to play the game.
“(My brother) was a Tennessee commit,” Gray said. “He ended up not going because of grades, and he just didn’t really like baseball all that much. Him quitting baseball put a fire into me to make it where he was supposed to go.”
Gray has committed to play at Jefferson College to continue his baseball career.
The senior has been a dominant force for Rock Bridge this season on the hill. On April 4, he picked up a win against Jefferson City, throwing a complete-game shutout. Before that, on March 29, he threw a no-hitter against Hortonville (Wisconsin) to pick up a 6-0 win.
He began to transition as a starting pitcher during his junior year, and ever since then success has followed.
Rock Bridge coach Justin Towe noted that Gray has pitched really well all year and elaborated on what makes the Bruins the team they are.
“You have to surround yourself with really good assistant coaches,” Towe said. “My entire career, I have had some great baseball minds around me. ... You’ve got to have good players. I’ve been really lucky to have some great players in my time.”
With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, Gray is looking to light a fire under Rock Bridge and lead the team to its eighth district championship and potentially its second state championship.
“(With) how young our team is, I feel like I have to be a leader and set a good example for everybody,” Gray said. “If I’m struggling, or if I’m slacking, everybody is going to slack, too. Just the thought of knowing that I have to do my best so my team can play the best is what keeps me going for this team.”