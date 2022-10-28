Rock Bridge senior Kyra Thomas (copy)

Rock Bridge senior Kyra Thomas, right, celebrates after blocking a spike against Blue Springs in the Class 5 District 5 final Monday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

Rock Bridge volleyball is one match away from the MSHSAA Class 5 semifinals. Only Kickapoo stands in the Bruins' way of a trip to Cape Girardeau.

First serve of the state quarterfinal between the Bruins and Chiefs is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Kickapoo High School in Springfield.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700

Recommended for you