Back then, it was Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham as well as Cierra Porter. Today, it’s Averi Kroenke and Christina Maltsberger. What do those names have in common? They’re just a handful of the Rock Bridge girls basketball players who decided to stick around Columbia following high school.
Current junior Paige Morse etched her name onto that list Jan. 22 when she announced her commitment to play at Columbia College beginning in 2023. Both Kroenke and Maltsberger are seniors at Rock Bridge who will be playing basketball at Missouri and Columbia College, respectively, next season.
Morse plays for both the Bruins’ junior varsity and varsity team, but her experience with the Missouri Phenom EYBL AAU program gave Cougars coach Taylor Possail the confidence to extend her an offer back in September.
“We like to identify players like Paige early in their careers as someone that we can develop as they go along in college,” Possail said. “Our goal is to get her playing her best basketball junior and senior year of college.”
Possail said that Morse’s six-foot frame and potential immediately stood out when he began scouting her last summer. He also cited her shot-blocking ability, versatile defense and propensity to run the floor as skill sets that translate relatively seamlessly to the college game.
An added bonus? At Rock Bridge, Morse practices against some of the most talented players in Mid-Missouri daily, including directly matching up against Pepperdine commit Kyrah “KK” Brodie.
“You know, how many people get to play against an all-state player every day in practice?” Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel asked. “I know Paige doesn’t realize how much better she is getting because she’s usually going against KK.”
With Columbia College senior Kamryn Mennemeyer — currently ranked fourth in the American Midwest Conference in blocked shots — graduating after this season, the hope is that Paige eventually fills that role.
This upcoming season, however, the Cougars’ coaching staff would like to see Morse continue to grow stronger, develop her offensive skill set and become even more aggressive on defense. With another season until Morse officially steps foot onto the court at the Southwell Complex, there is plenty of time for Morse to make those adjustments.
“She’s going to be a kid that I think many are going to overlook and in a few years are going to say, ‘How did we let that kid go?’,” Possail said. “We’re pretty thrilled when we picked up that commitment. It really set our 2023 class in motion.”
Rock Bridge girls basketball ranks No. 2 in Class 6
Rock Bridge girls basketball occupies the No. 2 spot in the latest Class 6 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll, which dropped Friday afternoon.
The high ranking comes as no surprise after Nagel’s program went 4-0 since Jan. 17 with wins against Blue Springs South, Truman, St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas City) and Hickman.
Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis) took the top spot in Class 6, while Blue Springs South sits in the No. 3 spot and Hickman is ranked No. 8.
The Bruins compete in the Webster Winter Challenge at Webster Groves High School this week. They play against Cor Jesu (St. Louis) at 6 p.m. Tuesday and then again on both Friday and Saturday.
Rock Bridge wrestling wraps up CMAC Championship Tournament
Six Bruins wrestled in first-place matches as the Rock Bridge wrestling program competed in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championship Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The boys wrestling team finished in sixth place with 93.5 cumulative points, while the girls team came in fifth place with 75.5 points. Eleven Bruins competed in the tournament.
Junior Carter McCallister (37-0) won all three of his matches, including the first-place match by major decision over Jefferson City junior Joseph Kuster (31-4). Freshman Grant Anderson (28-6) finished first in his weight group as well, winning by fall over against Helias sophomore Carter Prenger (32-3).
For the girls, junior Danika Osman (10-8) placed first in her weight group, winning the first-place match by fall over against Jefferson City freshman Kyla Finney (0-5). Senior Anna Stephens (27-5), sophomore Socorro Rodriguez (23-8) and sophomore Simone Henry (22-7) all came in second place in their respective weight groups.
Wrestling next competes in a dual against Jefferson City at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Bridge. Girls wrestling competes at the Class 1 districts tournament at 5 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. Saturday at North Point High School in Wentzville.
Rock Bridge boys basketball wraps up Fort Zumwalt North Tournament with one-point win
Rock Bridge boys basketball’s run of games decided by narrow margins continued in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament this past weekend.
The Bruins (11-7, 1-0) won 41-40 against Fort Zumwalt North in a consolation game Saturday afternoon. They started the tournament with a 58-55 loss to Parkway North before picking up an 89-35 win against Normandy.
Senior guard Hudson Dercher and junior guard Brady Bowers were both named to the all-tournament team as four of the Bruins’ past six games have been decided by five or fewer points.
It has been a successful week at every level of the Rock Bridge boys basketball program. In addition to varsity going 2-1, the JV team won its bracket in the Fort Zumwalt North tournament and the freshmen team won the St. Dominic JV tournament.
Following back-to-back tournaments, the Bruins’ next game comes against Jefferson City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson City High School. After that they play 7:30 p.m. Friday at Smith Cotton.
Four Rock Bridge swimmers set PRs in Springfield Invite
Abby Snodderly, Ava Beary, Claire Sergent and Sydney Bliss all set personal bests as the Rock Bridge girls swim and dive team competed in the Springfield Invite on Saturday afternoon.
Campbell Deneke recorded the Bruins’ highest overall finish, coming in 13th in the 50-meter freestyle.
The Bruins now prepare for the conference meet, which will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday. After that, they compete against Hickman and Battle in a meet at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Bridge baseball player Messer commits to Central Missouri
Rock Bridge senior Payton Messer announced Saturday his college commitment to play baseball at Central Missouri.
The Mules went 46-8 last season and on Friday afternoon were named the No. 1-ranked team in the latest 2022 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Preseason Coaches Poll.
In addition to pitching for the baseball team, Messer played wide receiver for the Bruins’ varsity football team throughout high school. The left-handed pitcher has one more baseball season left as a Bruin before he prepares for his future in Warrensburg.