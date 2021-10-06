Rock Bridgegirls golf’s No. 2 player Tierney Baumstark signed for an even-par 35 on Wednesday to lead the Bruins to victory in the Columbia Quad at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.
She had to beat Tolton’s Audrey Rischer and teammate Siena Minor, whohave frequented the tops of individual leaderboards lately, to the secure the title.
Rischer shot 36, and Minor posted 38.
Baumstark made an important birdie on the par-3 seventh hole on the way to the title. She hit her seven iron off the tee, then went on to sink a 30-foot putt for the two.
“I think (it’s) great for her and her confidence,” Rock Bridge coach Stuart Smith said. “Had some good scores from the whole, the top four.”
After Baumstark,Minor and Josie Arms, who each scored a 38, and Maddie Diel, who shot 42, rounded out the Bruins’ top four.
The Bruins also fielded Hailey Homann, who posted 51; Maura Hanson, who shot 53 and Mackenzie Rogers, who carded 58.
Tolton’s Kate Ryan signed for a 36 to finish alongside her teammate Rischer in a tie for second.
The Trailblazers were also represented by Natalie Evans, who shot 46, Catherine Fallis and Katelyn Ankenmann with 49s, Savanna Hazelrigg and Gwen Park with rounds of 50, and Isabel Kliethermes with 61.
Rock Bridge won the Columbia Quad with a team score of 153. Tolton finished second at 170. Battle and Hickman also participated, but didn’t have enough golfers to post team scores.
The Columbia Quad match was the final round of the season for some golfers, while Rock Bridge and Tolton will play in districts Monday.
The Trailblazers will compete at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie, while the Bruins tee it up at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City.