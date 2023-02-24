Despite a loss in the girls wrestling quarterfinals Friday, Rock Bridge junior Socorro Rodriguez stayed alive in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships at Mizzou Arena. Rodriguez fell in an 8-0 decision to District 1 champion Madeline Haynes in the 140-pound bracket.

The two reached a stalemate at the end of the first period, with both approaching takedowns but never completing the move. However, Haynes began to shine in the second period with a dominating reversal and two near falls.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

