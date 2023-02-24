Despite a loss in the girls wrestling quarterfinals Friday, Rock Bridge junior Socorro Rodriguez stayed alive in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships at Mizzou Arena. Rodriguez fell in an 8-0 decision to District 1 champion Madeline Haynes in the 140-pound bracket.
The two reached a stalemate at the end of the first period, with both approaching takedowns but never completing the move. However, Haynes began to shine in the second period with a dominating reversal and two near falls.
Rodriguez fought through yet another takedown in the third to make it to the final whistle.
“Socorro did really good today,” Rock Bridge coach Robin Watkins said. “She wrestled a tough match in the quarterfinals, now she has got to bounce back.”
Rodriguez began the day by pinning Winnetonka freshman Jorgie Johnston to advance to the quarterfinals. Rodriguez picked up a takedown in each period, only conceding a penalty that resulted in a reversal for Johnston.
After finding herself in another stalemate through the first period of the consolation bracket's second round, Rodriguez picked up a fall against Liberty’s Maddy Kunn early in the second period.
Rodriguez will compete in the third round of the consolation bracket against Fort Osage’s Kayleigh McGrath.
Shea’s season comes to emotional end
Tears streamed down the face of Battle junior Natalie Shea (105 pounds) as she got up from the mat in the first round of the consolation bracket. A last-minute reversal in the third period for Poplar Bluff sophomore Kayleigh Dazey put her on top in the 4-2 decision to end Shea’s season.
Shea had bounced back from trailing 2-0 with a big takedown to kick off the third period from a neutral position. After Shea and Dazey found themselves on the outskirts of the ring, the two athletes reset, and Dazey was able to regain control to finish out the final seconds on top.
In Shea’s opening-round bout against District 3 champion Lilly Soendker, the two fought in the upright position for most of the first period. With 38 seconds remaining in the period, Soendker took down Shea.
The choice for the second period starting position was given to Shea, and she chose to resume the bout at a neutral position. Soendker pushed Shea toward the exterior of the ring before taking Shea down to end the match by fall in 3 minutes, 8 seconds. Shea finished the season with a 23-17 record.
Two seniors chase fourth championship title
Park Hill South’s Maddie Kubicki (145) and Fort Osage’s Haley Ward (155) are both two wins away from their fourth state championship.
Kubicki breezed through the opening rounds Friday, spending just over a minute combined to defeat her two opponents. In a highly anticipated semifinal, Kubicki will face Bailey Joiner, who has the second best record in the weight class, trailing only Kubicki.
Ward advanced to the semifinals after a first-period pin of Francis Howell Central's Dana Thee Sanchez. Ward next faces Nixa sophomore Calyese Dupree.
Camdenton sophomore and others continue quests for undefeated seasons
Camdenton sophomore Abigail Fuglsang (100) battled through five periods to keep her perfect season alive.
Fuglsang, who has accumulated 45 wins, started the championship bracket by taking down Fort Zumwalt North's Kate Cochran in 15 seconds. Though Cochran managed to escape, Fuglsang furthered her lead by racking up another takedown before the period was over.
The second period began with another quick takedown that turned into a near fall for five points. Fuglsang continued to push with yet another takedown and pinned Cochran in 4:46. Fuglsang racked up points in the quarterfinals as well, beating Park Hill South's Aniya Coleman in a 9-1 decision.
Kate Cooper (105) and Sevreign Aumua (140), state champions in 2022, are also continuing toward undefeated seasons. Cooper grabbed falls from her opponents in less than a minute and a half each, while it took Aumua a minute and a half total to work through her two opponents.
Holt’s Marissa Sanabria (130), Marquette’s Ali Haiser (170) and Willard’s Catherine Dutton (235) are also trying to finish the state championships undefeated.
Lebanon in front for Class 2 team championship
Lebanon earned 65 points on the first day of the Class 2 Championships, positioning itself as the early leader for the team title. Lebanon holds a 13-point lead over second-place Marquette, but plenty of points are still up for grabs heading into Saturday’s finals.
Halea Bartel (125), Mariyah Brumley (190) and Joiner each were awarded 11 points after winning by fall in both the opening round and quarterfinals.
Marquette and Nixa trail Lebanon with 52 and 51 points, respectively. Rock Bridge earned seven points from Rodriguez's performance. Smith-Cotton picked up 12 points. Capital City scored 9 ½ points, all from Jacinda Espinosa (140).
The girls Class 2 Championships continue at Mizzou Arena on Saturday with the semifinals at 10:15 a.m. and the medal matches beginning at 5:15 p.m.