Rock Bridge baseball team fell short of the state tournament, losing 2-0 to Blue Springs South in the Class 6 District 5 championship.
The loss on home soil means it’s the last game played in a Rock Bridge uniform for Payton Messer, Toby Scheidt, Austin Stewart, Justin Corral and Kaiden Stoffer; the team’s five seniors.
“We are very demanding as coaches and they always answered the bell,” Rock Bridge assistant coach Andy Hight said. “We loved those kids like our own.”
Three Bruins seniors reached all-state marks as juniors in 2021 and are pushing for those honors again this year. Scheidt, an infielder, was named to the second team, while Messer and Stoffer were honorable mentions as an outfielder and catcher, respectively.
“The growth that they have made as players from the weight room to their skill set is absolutely incredible, which is why they are successful now in their senior campaign,” Hight said. “They do things the right way on and off the field and most of the time that leads to a lot of success.”
While these five have played their last game for Rock Bridge, Messer and Scheidt will be taking their talents to the collegiate level. Scheidt is headed to Rhode Island to play for Bryant University; while Messer will be playing for the University of Central Missouri next year.
Hight looks forward to what all five seniors will accomplish after their time at Rock Bridge.
“They’re gonna be great dads, they’re gonna be great husbands, they’re gonna be great co-workers, all of those things,” Hight said. “Because of their parents and the type of young men that they are.”