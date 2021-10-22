It was a homecoming night to forget for Rock Bridge.
In its final game of the regular season, Rock Bridge was held scoreless as Francis Howell cruised to a 33-0 victory.
Francis Howell (8-1) took control of the game early and never looked back. The offense was led by its senior quarterback duo of Booker Simmons IV and Gabe James.
Simmons got the scoring started early for the Vikings with a 30-yard touchdown throw to sophomore Jude James. The senior got his second touchdown on a play-action pass to a wide open Papi Pearson for a 34-yard score. Two field goals from junior Josh Deal gave Francis Howell a 20-0 lead heading into halftime.
James, on the other hand, used his legs and arm to propel the offense. He provided both scores in the second half, scoring on a 11-yard touchdown run and connecting with junior Brett Norfleet for a 33-yard touchdown.
Rock Bridge (4-5), meanwhile, had nothing going its way. The offense only made it into Francis Howell territory three times in the game. In each of those times, the Bruins turned over the ball on downs.
"We just never had anything going offensively and whenever we did, we just shot ourselves in the foot," Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said.
Defensively, Vanatta felt his team did alright despite giving up some big plays. The 33 points was the second fewest scored by the Vikings all season, with the least coming in their 42-32 loss to Holt. Despite this, Vanatta felt the team practiced harder throughout the week than when it played Francis Howell.
"If we had come to play, I think it would have been a different situation," Vanatta said. "And if our offense could have gotten going, I think it could have been a different game."
With the loss, the Bruins finish under .500 for the second time in three years. Following the overtime loss for Park Hill and victory for Rockhurst, Rock Bridge is projected to be the No. 6 seed in the district tournament, where it will face Liberty.
"It's all or nothing," Vanatta said. "That's basically what our mantra is going to be. This is it."