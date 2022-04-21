For the better part of its Thursday night game against Capital City, the Rock Bridge girls soccer team had its chances.
At times, the Bruins’ offense swarmed as it attacked in waves, especially in the game’s second 40 minutes. Rather than finding the back of the net, though, opportunities were squandered by mistimed passes and shots that barely missed the goal or were saved.
Instead, it was the Cavaliers who struck in transition during a strong first-half spell of play before holding on for a 1-0 road victory against a Bruins team searching for its third home win since Monday.
“We got in our own heads for a little bit because we got too concerned about what (Capital City) was doing and stopped focusing on what we do,” coach Scott Wittenborn said. “We had a little lull for a few minutes, but overall we played pretty well.”
The Cavaliers generated the game’s best first-half opportunities as Rock Bridge (10-3-1) appeared stagnant and a step slow. Outside of a dangerous delivery off a corner kick that flew through the box untouched and a half-chance by Madison Hendershott, Capital City sat back comfortably on the road against a Bruins team that has already reached double-digit victories.
Instead of applying pressure, the Cavaliers allowed the Bruins to attack. After winning the ball in transition, they took off and utilized speed to race behind the host’s back line again and again.
While Capital City didn’t struggle to beat the Bruins’ defense for pace, it left goals on the board with poor finishing. The first two times the Cavaliers’ attackers generated one-on-one opportunities ended in shots that flashed just wide of the far post.
Rock Bridge couldn’t capitalize on its early luck. With nine minutes left to play in the half, Capital City found itself through on goal once again and that time put the ball in the back of the net.
“I’ll take responsibility for that,” Wittenborn said. “We had made the decision to push our back line a little higher and not play the coverage that we’ve been playing all year. (Capital City) took advantage of that, so you can put it on me.”
At halftime, Wittenborn pushed his team’s defensive line back and implored players to settle down. All they had to do, he said, was concentrate on playing their game.
For the most part, it worked, and the Bruins came out of halftime firing. Runs appeared crisper and more purposeful, which in turn allowed the offense to generate more dangerous opportunities. But while chances began to appear, Rock Bridge failed to find the final pass or shot that it needed to claw back into the match.
The Bruins had two second half goals called off for offside and otherattempts saved as the Cavaliers struggled to generate another truly dangerous opportunity. But by then, the damage had been done. The visitor’s 10-minute stretch in the first half ultimately sunk Rock Bridge, which just couldn’t find the moment it needed to spark a comeback and prevent its second home defeat of the season.
“I’m not concerned about us,” Wittenborn said. “We haven’t been shut out much this year and we could have easily scored many goals tonight, so we’ll be fine.”
After playing five games this past week, the Bruins will have three days off before they’re back in action against Washington on Monday on the road.