Nicholas Schneider runs with the ball (copy)

Rock Bridge senior Nicholas Schneider runs with the ball Oct. 11 at Battle in Columbia. The Bruins face off against Rockhurst on Friday with a chance to appear in their first state championship game in program history.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

Rock Bridge boys soccer travels Friday to World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton for the most important game in program history.

The Bruins face off against reigning state champion Rockhurst in the Class 4 state semifinal. A win would seal a spot in the Class 4 state championship against the winner of Christian Brothers College vs. St. Dominic in the other semifinal matchup.

  Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022.

