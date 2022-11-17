Rock Bridge boys soccer travels Friday to World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton for the most important game in program history.
The Bruins face off against reigning state champion Rockhurst in the Class 4 state semifinal. A win would seal a spot in the Class 4 state championship against the winner of Christian Brothers College vs. St. Dominic in the other semifinal matchup.
‘The only thing we can do is go win state’
Rock Bridge was nearly perfect in the regular season, losing only one game out of 21, but an ineligible player tarnished the accomplishment. After self-reporting the violation the day before districts began, the Bruins’ record was changed to 8-13 by MSHSAA.
Rock Bridge didn’t let the violation slow them down, cruising to an 8-0 win against Truman in the first round of district play.
“The timing (of the violation) was pretty terrible to be honest, but they’ve really come together as a group,” Rock Bridge coach Christopher Horstman said. “They’re kind of in the mindset like, ‘the only thing we can do is go win state,’ and that’s been the focus — not on some perfect record, but just on winning the next game.”
After the first postseason victory, the Bruins kept on winning, but not by the large margins the team has grown used to. Games began to get a bit “dicey” as Horstman put it.
The Bruins defeated Blue Springs South 2-1 in penalty kicks to advance to the district championship. They sealed their spot in the state tournament with a 2-1 overtime win against Blue Springs in the district championship.
And they held on for a 1-0 win over Liberty North in the state quarterfinal.
Horstman credits rock solid defense to the postseason success, but emphasized that the Bruins will have to be lethal on offense to keep that success going.
“The key will be, ‘can we concentrate?’” Horstman said. “Can we dial it in finish the first or maybe the second chance that we get, and then use that to let our confidence just balloon.”
Rockhurst poses a tough task for Rock Bridge. The Hawklets have been crowned state champions in six of the last 15 seasons, and have appeared in the final four 11 times in the same span.
Rockhurst is 19-2-2 on the year, allowing an average of one goal per game while scoring an average of 3½ in each match.
“I think we can expect to see one of the best, if not the best, teams we’ve seen this season,” Horstman said. “So we’re gonna have to do everything we can to give ourselves a chance.”
The Bruins take the field against the Hawklets at 7 p.m. Friday in Fenton.
On the other side of the bracket, CBC and St. Dominic face off for a spot in the Class 4 state championship.
CBC has made five trips to the final four in the past 15 years, winning it all four times. The Cadets are 16-9 on the year.
St. Dominic is 18-8-2 so far this season. The Crusaders have appeared in the final four of the state tournament six times in the past 15 seasons, most recently in 2020. They have won the state tournament in four of their six appearances, and take on CBC at 4 p.m. Friday in Fenton.
Marshall faces Excelsior Springs in Class 2 semis
Marshall boys soccer will go toe-to-toe with Excelsior Springs in the Owls’ second trip to the final four in the past 15 seasons.
Marshall is 22-2-1 on the year, and faces off against a 15-5 Excelsior Springs team that finished third in the Class 2 state tournament last season.
The Owls will kick off against the Tigers at 5 p.m. Friday in Fenton. With a win, Marshall will advance to play the winner of Orchard Farm vs. Saxony Lutheran in the Class 2 state championship.