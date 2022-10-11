Before the season started, Rock Bridge softball coach Lisa Alvis said her team's goal was to win a district championship.
The Bruins are now two wins away from accomplishing that goal after Tuesday's 10-0, six-inning win over Smith-Cotton in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals in Blue Springs.
Addie Morris had everything working in the circle, striking out 10 in a complete-game performance.
The Bruins' offense gave Morris plenty of run support, with Anna Christ totaling four RBI, including a home run in the third inning.
Cydney Fullerton hit a two-run triple in the third, and Abby Hay also drove in two runs. Christ's RBI single in the sixth put the run rule into effect.
The top-seeded Bruins (36-1) will face No. 4 Grain Valley or No. 5 Fort Osage in the district semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Smith-Cotton finished its season 9-21.
Hickman falls to district host
Seventh-seeded Hickman had the daunting task of keeping its season alive against district host Blue Springs South, a team that went 27-2 in the regular season.
The Kewpies hurt themselves with early errors and couldn't catch up offensively in a 13-3, five-inning loss to the Jaguars.
Blue Springs South jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning without recording a hit. The Jaguars tacked on six runs in the second to pad their lead.
Only five of the 13 runs Kewpies pitcher Adlen Baker allowed were earned.
Offensively, Hickman had just four hits, two of them by shortstop Lucy Hurtado. Ella Grant's two-run single in the fifth inning helped the Kewpies temporarily avoid the run rule; the Jaguars walked it off in the bottom half.
Hickman finished its season 9-18.
Second-seeded Blue Springs South (28-2) will face No. 3 Blue Springs or No. 6 Battle in the district semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.