Rock Bridge softball took down Hickman 14-0 on Thursday at Hickman to win its 17th straight game.
The Bruins grabbed a lead in the first inning on Anna Christ’s RBI single to bring in Cydney Fullerton.
Rock Bridge got some insurance in the third inning. Bella Stephens brought in a run on a base knock the opposite way to make it 2-0. Two batters later, Kayla Mooney smacked a single to center field to bring in two.
Starting pitcher Addie Morris had an excellent start, allowing one hit in four innings. Hickman leadoff hitter Lucy Hurtado doubled to start the game. Morris then retired 12 straight before she was taken out of the game.
The Bruins opened the floodgates in the fourth inning, scoring nine runs. Morris helped herself by smashing a three-run homer over the left field wall. Rock Bridge followed up the home run with five straight hits, including an RBI double from Mooney and a two-run single from Sophie Schupp.
After Hurtado took over for Adlen Baker in the circle, Abby Hay hit the Bruins’ second three-run home run of the inning, this time the opposite way, making it 13-0.
Rock Bridge added one more run in the fifth on a Mooney RBI single, which scored Mya Hall. Mooney finished 3-for-4 at the plate, bringing in four runs total. The Bruins finished with 17 hits.
Kennedy Watson closed out the game for the Bruins. Morris and Watson combined to allow two hits in their shutout performance.
Rock Bridge improved to 21-1 on the season. Hickman fell to 3-11.

